Citing security concerns because of the partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump to postpone this year’s State of the Union speech or instead deliver it in writing:

The speech was set for January 29:

Trending

We’re seeing reports that the speech was going to focus on the shutdown:

Speaker Pelosi’s letter to the president here:

Hey, a written SOTU speech might not be so bad:

Imagine if President Trump kills both the SOTU and the WHCD?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiState of the Union