Citing security concerns because of the partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump to postpone this year’s State of the Union speech or instead deliver it in writing:

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi asks President Trump to reschedule State of the Union address because of the partial government shutdown — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 16, 2019

Oh wow. Nancy Pelosi has asked Trump to move the State of the Union address, per @FoxReports. “Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened…" — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 16, 2019

The speech was set for January 29:

The current date for the SOTU is January 29. Two weeks from now. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 16, 2019

We’re seeing reports that the speech was going to focus on the shutdown:

Stephen Miller and other speechwriters have been working on Trump's address for weeks. They were prepared to craft it around the government shutdown, I'm told. https://t.co/ynqKeMxfEa — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 16, 2019

Speaker Pelosi’s letter to the president here:

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi sends letter to President Trump suggesting they postpone his State of the Union address until after the government has been reopened, or deliver the address in writing, a practice that was common in the 1800s and early 1900s. pic.twitter.com/xqgbJUzCXe — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2019

Hey, a written SOTU speech might not be so bad:

Imagine if President Trump kills both the SOTU and the WHCD?

If Trump kills the absurd pomp of the SOTU after suffocating the unseemly celebrity worship of the WHCD, I'm gonna be very conflicted. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 16, 2019

