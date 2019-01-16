New polling out from Marist shows that 85% of voters blame President Trump (54%) and Dems (31%) for the shutdown while Republicans only earn 5% of the blame:

Cocaine Mitch wins again:

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants Sen. McConnell to hold a vote to reopen the government:

But he’s said repeatedly that he won’t hold a vote until Dems and the president come to a deal:

According to reports, Sen. McConnell is wary of cutting another deal and then have the president change his mind at the last minute like what allegedly took place in December:

As for what’s going on today, a bipartisan group of senators is drafting a letter to the president asking him to sign a short-term continuing resolution to open the government with a promise that border security will be debated:

Good luck with that.

