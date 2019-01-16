New polling out from Marist shows that 85% of voters blame President Trump (54%) and Dems (31%) for the shutdown while Republicans only earn 5% of the blame:

Cocaine Mitch wins again:

"Senator McConnell, some freshmen from the House are demanding the Senate hold a vote on House bills to re-open the government." McConnell: pic.twitter.com/7wFk0BcHyz — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 16, 2019

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants Sen. McConnell to hold a vote to reopen the government:

Day 26 of the partial government shutdown. How stalled are talks? @SenSchumer said yesterday that he hasn't spoken w/ @realDonaldTrump since Trump walked out of a meeting w/ him & @SpeakerPelosi last week.@senatemajldr won't hold a shutdown vote until Trump & them make a deal. — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 16, 2019

But he’s said repeatedly that he won’t hold a vote until Dems and the president come to a deal:

I asked if @senatemajldr would ever put something on the floor to end the shutdown that might require overriding a presidential veto. McConnell: “Of course not.” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 15, 2019

McConnell says there’s “no way around” the fact that a deal to end the shutdown needs to pass the house, get 60 votes in the senate & a presidential signature. He’s been totally consistent on this. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 15, 2019

According to reports, Sen. McConnell is wary of cutting another deal and then have the president change his mind at the last minute like what allegedly took place in December:

'…There’s another nagging issue that has stopped @senatemajldr from getting too involved in the shutdown talks He doesn’t trust @realDonaldTrump …' https://t.co/MKGap2ONeZ =>> https://t.co/78MQ8w8dDz — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 16, 2019

As for what’s going on today, a bipartisan group of senators is drafting a letter to the president asking him to sign a short-term continuing resolution to open the government with a promise that border security will be debated:

Sen. Alexander, a McConnell ally, tells me this morn that he plans to sign the letter being drafted by the bipartisan group, calling on POTUS to reopen the govt, and expects it could be released today. But he cautioned that senators, as ever, are still discussing the draft. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 16, 2019

Good luck with that.

