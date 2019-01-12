As we told you earlier in the week, a second dead body was discovered at the Los Angeles home of Democrat mega-donor Ed Buck, which has Twitchy favorite James Brooks asking why Rep. Ted Lieu didn’t cut ties with Buck after the first dead body:

“Lawmaker?” You mean #Democrat @tedlieu, dear friend of Ed Buck? Two dead guys is where Ted draws the line, it seems. https://t.co/RjGOIdmKHn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 12, 2019

From the NY Post:

“I am deeply disturbed by the latest revelations of a second death by overdose at the home of Ed Buck,” Lieu said in a statement Tuesday. “While we await the results of the law enforcement investigation, I am going to donate the contributions I have received from Mr. Buck to my federal campaign over the years.”

“Now that the truth is coming out…”:

He doesn’t want the money now that the truth is coming out… https://t.co/DoI06chXmJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2019

Was it the dead guy in the apartment or the media coverage though?

No, the media attention over 2 dead guys is where he draws the line. If the first one had gotten any attention he would've been gone then, just like he'd still be pals with him if this one hadn't. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 12, 2019

Tell us again how drugs coming in from Mexico is not a crisis:

Hey @tedlieu while you’ve been busy pandering for open borders that will bring more drugs & criminals into our country Your friend/former max donor Ed Buck appears to have killed another man w/those illegal drugs You’re quiet. Black lives matter, right? #consciousnessofGuilt — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 8, 2019

Now, what will every other Dem who took his dirty money do?

Will Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, and Eric Garcetti follow suit? #EdBuck https://t.co/6mxENwGp9y — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) January 9, 2019

