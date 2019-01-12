As we told you earlier in the week, a second dead body was discovered at the Los Angeles home of Democrat mega-donor Ed Buck, which has Twitchy favorite James Brooks asking why Rep. Ted Lieu didn’t cut ties with Buck after the first dead body:

From the NY Post:

“I am deeply disturbed by the latest revelations of a second death by overdose at the home of Ed Buck,” Lieu said in a statement Tuesday.

“While we await the results of the law enforcement investigation, I am going to donate the contributions I have received from Mr. Buck to my federal campaign over the years.”

“Now that the truth is coming out…”:

Trending

Was it the dead guy in the apartment or the media coverage though?

Tell us again how drugs coming in from Mexico is not a crisis:

Now, what will every other Dem who took his dirty money do?

***

a

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James WoodsTed Lieu