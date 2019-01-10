Based on the amount of environmental destruction caused by messy and inconsiderate San Francisco liberals, it’s no wonder the state was forced to ban plastic straws. This is a disgusting way to treat a national park! Thankfully the city was able to step in and empty the trash, which we wonder why doesn’t happen all the time:

Due to the fed’l #GovernmentShutdown, we sent our cleaning crews to Land’s End national parkland today to help clear garbage from the trailheads. During the budget standoff, please also help by packing out your trash to keep the majestic natural areas looking good. #LoveOurCity pic.twitter.com/tm25rgU54R — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) January 3, 2019

Did these visitors think they were helping but just throwing their trash near the bin rather than holding onto it for a few blocks until they found an empty can?

Kudos to our crews for helping with the trash clean up at aquatic park due to the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/NHXiepkGE1 — Mohammed Nuru (@MrCleanSF) January 4, 2019

This is how children act, not adults:

As the federal #GovernmentShutdown drags on, Public Works crews were out again today helping to keep our sister national parklands in #SF clean. Today we serviced Lands End and Aquatic Park. #LoveOurCity As a reminder, please pitch in: #PackItInPackItOut pic.twitter.com/QE9zbbHdq9 — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) January 4, 2019

And talking about children, Reps. Jared Huffman and Jackie Speier flew trash to D.C. from San Francisco to protest the shutdown, CARBON EMISSIONS BE DAMNED:

"Mr. Trump, here's your trash." Reps. Jared Huffman and Jackie Speier deliver trash from National Parks in their California congressional districts to the White House as government shutdown drags on. https://t.co/hz6ASLkoyI pic.twitter.com/culDoezmAf — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2019

We’ll assume the trash they brought to D.C. didn’t contain any biohazards, but you can never be too sure:

Biohazards on the sidewalk and unhealthy conditions on the 300 Block of Ellis St today led @sfpublicworks and @SFPDTenderloin to do a major clean up and wash down of the block. Those seeking services on this block should be able to get them safely and with dignity. pic.twitter.com/3BPDTRFg0k — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 18, 2018

