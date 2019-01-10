Based on the amount of environmental destruction caused by messy and inconsiderate San Francisco liberals, it’s no wonder the state was forced to ban plastic straws. This is a disgusting way to treat a national park! Thankfully the city was able to step in and empty the trash, which we wonder why doesn’t happen all the time:

Did these visitors think they were helping but just throwing their trash near the bin rather than holding onto it for a few blocks until they found an empty can?

Trending

This is how children act, not adults:

And talking about children, Reps. Jared Huffman and Jackie Speier flew trash to D.C. from San Francisco to protest the shutdown, CARBON EMISSIONS BE DAMNED:

We’ll assume the trash they brought to D.C. didn’t contain any biohazards, but you can never be too sure:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: san franciscoshutdown