Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted these photos meeting the newest member of NC Sen. Thom Tillis’ family, who is also named Mitch:

Fun meeting Mitch Tillis, the newest addition to the Tillis family! #mitchmeetmitch pic.twitter.com/0g41vfh9kt — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 9, 2019

The only thing that would have made Sen. McConnell’s post better is if he included, “say hello to my little friend” in it:

Cocaine Mitch loves pets. => https://t.co/olGoxjfp9M — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 9, 2019

Although that puppy doesn’t look like the type of dog named after a Colombian drug lord:

2018 Mitch McConnell: Gold bars, marijuana, cocaine 2019 Mitch McConnell: PUPPIES cc @senatorshoshana https://t.co/6Cysitzz7r — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) January 9, 2019

Hopefully, this doesn’t become a trend:

this is like me naming my dog Michael R. Bloomberg https://t.co/3YS1zfJxd7 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 9, 2019

Or maybe it’s too late:

This reminds me of how Terry McAuliffe had a pet chicken named Hillary https://t.co/Sh0Z9yKZrW — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 9, 2019

But, alas … we now return you to blue-check outrage over the shutdown:

Mitch plays with puppies as Rome burns. https://t.co/a8rQv5RDH9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 9, 2019

