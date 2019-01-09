Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted these photos meeting the newest member of NC Sen. Thom Tillis’ family, who is also named Mitch:
Fun meeting Mitch Tillis, the newest addition to the Tillis family! #mitchmeetmitch pic.twitter.com/0g41vfh9kt
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 9, 2019
The only thing that would have made Sen. McConnell’s post better is if he included, “say hello to my little friend” in it:
Cocaine Mitch loves pets. => https://t.co/olGoxjfp9M
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 9, 2019
Although that puppy doesn’t look like the type of dog named after a Colombian drug lord:
2018 Mitch McConnell: Gold bars, marijuana, cocaine
2019 Mitch McConnell: PUPPIES
cc @senatorshoshana https://t.co/6Cysitzz7r
— Jake Cox (@GOPJake) January 9, 2019
Hopefully, this doesn’t become a trend:
this is like me naming my dog Michael R. Bloomberg https://t.co/3YS1zfJxd7
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 9, 2019
Or maybe it’s too late:
This reminds me of how Terry McAuliffe had a pet chicken named Hillary https://t.co/Sh0Z9yKZrW
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 9, 2019
But, alas … we now return you to blue-check outrage over the shutdown:
Mitch plays with puppies as Rome burns. https://t.co/a8rQv5RDH9
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 9, 2019
