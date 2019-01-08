Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie just proved once and for all that the GOP is the real party of science as he showed off his Tesla battery-powered home. Can any Dem make this?

Everything in our house, including geothermal heat-pump and deep freezer (full of grass-fed beef 🥩 we raised), is running on this rekt ModelS tesla battery right now. It was charged by solar today. I built it & programmed it in C on a Pi. TFW haters call me anti-science… 👌🤓 pic.twitter.com/x90e6wQya4 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

220, 221 … whatever it takes:

It’s a Raspberry Pi talking to an Arduino (using ASCII over serial) talking to tesla BMS boards (using CAN protocol). If you look real close, toward the back, there’s an automotive cigarette lighter plug thrown in there to convert the Arduino 12v source to 5v for the pi. 😭 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

Rep. Massie invented a “haptic (touch interface) for virtual reality” in his dorm room at MIT, so repurposing a Tesla battery to power a home using solar power is no big deal:

I invented a haptic (touch interface) for virtual reality that my wife and I used to start a company in our married student housing dorm at MIT. (she graduated from MIT too) — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

Rep. Massie considers himself a libertarian Republican and it’s nice to see that he embraces it 100%:

I’ve been off the grid for 12 years, so I don’t have the wires or the meter to sell it back. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

Thankfully Rep. Massie is able to counter all of Al Gore’s hypocritical carbon use:

Some days I feel guilty about all the carbon I consume, repurpose, and sequester on my farm. Thank goodness Al Gore is replenishing it!#sassywithmassie — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

Video of Rep. Massie’s project here:

Four part series… here’s the first (kinda long, sorry – I edited it using iMovie on my iPhone SE, lol)https://t.co/p2X7EVjTx3 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 8, 2019

