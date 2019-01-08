Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie just proved once and for all that the GOP is the real party of science as he showed off his Tesla battery-powered home. Can any Dem make this?

Rep. Massie invented a “haptic (touch interface) for virtual reality” in his dorm room at MIT, so repurposing a Tesla battery to power a home using solar power is no big deal:

Rep. Massie considers himself a libertarian Republican and it’s nice to see that he embraces it 100%:

Thankfully Rep. Massie is able to counter all of Al Gore’s hypocritical carbon use:

Video of Rep. Massie’s project here:

