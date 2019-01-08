In an interview on the “Today” show this morning, Vice President Mike Pence walked back President Trump’s claim that some former presidents had told him privately that they should have built a wall on the southern border.

Pence told NBC’s Hallie Jackson that the president was left with that “impression” because these past presidents had talked about “border security”:

WATCH:

Trending

But does Pence think he helped here?

Reminder: Here’s what Trump did say about it:

Representatives from all four living former presidents denied that the conversations took place:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: