Former President Bill Clinton released a list of the “Great Books I’ve Enjoyed Reading This Year.” Have a read:

You have to click on the photo to expand it, but the one title that jumps out is “Past Tense,” the latest in the awesome Jack Reacher series by Lee Child:

But guess who is missing from Clinton’s list of “Great Books”:

A “Good Book,” maybe. But not a “Great Book” like Lee Child wrote:

But we get it. How can Michelle Obama’s ho-hum autobiography compare to the latest Reacher tale?

Exit question for Bill: Is Tom Cruise too short to play Reacher?

