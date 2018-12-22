Former President Bill Clinton released a list of the “Great Books I’ve Enjoyed Reading This Year.” Have a read:

As we approach the end of 2018, I wanted to share some of the books that I’ve enjoyed reading this year. pic.twitter.com/b4FCvefMnR — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 21, 2018

You have to click on the photo to expand it, but the one title that jumps out is “Past Tense,” the latest in the awesome Jack Reacher series by Lee Child:

But guess who is missing from Clinton’s list of “Great Books”:

I don't see Michelle Obama's BECOMING — CRay💎🐞 (@_chellaray12) December 21, 2018

A “Good Book,” maybe. But not a “Great Book” like Lee Child wrote:

Subtweet of Michelle Obama. https://t.co/nZgFWJIFAH — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) December 21, 2018

But we get it. How can Michelle Obama’s ho-hum autobiography compare to the latest Reacher tale?

He talks to Michelle through nearly the entirety of the Bush funeral and somehow manages to slight her on his 2018 book recommendations? Pfft. Whatevs. #TrumpResign https://t.co/8ETGaVFG9W — trench (@trench) December 21, 2018

Exit question for Bill: Is Tom Cruise too short to play Reacher?

***