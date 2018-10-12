An unknown number of F-22 stealth fighters were damaged after Hurricane Michael scored a direct hit on Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL:

Damaged F-22s could be seen in footage of the base:

Many of the fighters were evacuated:

We can guess the condition of those that couldn’t evacuate:

Each damaged fighter costs around $135 million:

As for the base, it’s “not livable” in its current condition:

And it’s described as “complete devastation”:

Tyndall is “the only base where F-22 pilots are trained,” so this is an incredible loss:

The damage is being compared to Homestead AFB, which was destroyed by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Homestead AFB never reopened:

There is no estimate on when Tyndall may reopen:

