Meet Kat Calvin, a liberal activist who founded a group to fight voter suppression. She seems nice:

Never let Collins have a moment of peace in public again. — kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) October 5, 2018

So much for being non-partisan:

The irony that the founder of "Spread the Vote" that wants to 'end voter suppression' is calling for the harassment and intimidation of Susan Collins… Also Spread the Vote claims to be "non-partisan" Yeah, ok. https://t.co/hBzplMDJ47 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 5, 2018

She also doesn’t realize how bad this makes her side look:

Stalking and bullying people will not change their minds, but rather make your own stance look less reasonable. https://t.co/uXAtkcmTXm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 5, 2018

Never let these fascists get away with mob justice ever again. https://t.co/nNbHxf2MnI — Meech (@michi83) October 5, 2018

tfw targeted harassment of a woman is suddenly "progressive" https://t.co/2NpVSz7dLx — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 5, 2018

And this would be the same Sen. Susan Collins (and her staff) that’s been targeted with vile threats all month, so sure, escalate this:

Collins’ office was vandalized. Liberals threatened to rape her female staffers. Maybe your campaign of terrorism is what convinced her you’re nuts https://t.co/3RC5PJbbC1 — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) October 5, 2018

Seems like the protestors who kept mailing Susan Collins coat hangers did not achieve their desired policy outcome — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) October 5, 2018

“She deserves even worse,” the brave man tweeted:

It appears @PalmerReport deleted this in the hopes you forget he said it. It’d be a shame if he was remind of it pic.twitter.com/IBgEm4E6zC — Fluent In 4chan (@LilMissRightie) October 5, 2018

She deserves “worse” than this?

***

Related:

Liberals rediscover hatred of George W. Bush over report he 'reassured' Susan Collins on Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/htHWrFqp67 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2018

'RAPE APOLOGIST': MoveOn, Women's March and Linda Sarsour attack Sen. Susan Collins https://t.co/5SFlrSE7ha — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2018