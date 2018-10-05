Maybe libs failed to stop Brett Kavanaugh because they’re just not that bright? Like this guy who was giving marching orders to his minions this morning and telling them to go attack North Dakota Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who already said she’s a “no” vote:

PROTEST LEADER: “I am going to go to Heidi Heitkamp’s office” CHANTING: “I am going to go to Heidi Heitkamp’s office” CONFUSED PROTESTER: “Why? She’s on our side.” PROTEST LEADER: pic.twitter.com/fpspL8pBWs — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 5, 2018

Video above via Jeff Giesea:

This man is leading protesters to the private subways in the Senate Hart basement. pic.twitter.com/EXBoQRWXAR — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) October 5, 2018

Our liberal hero also called Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana a “super-a**hole”:

“Go get him” said the leader of the protesters as Louisiana Senator Kennedy walked by. “Super-asshole” he later described him to me. pic.twitter.com/aB7MhDXGzJ — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) October 5, 2018

And we know the protesters repeat back the instructions so they’re all on the same page, but it doesn’t make it any less creepy:

This woman is giving instructions to protesters, as protesters repeat them back. #KavanaughVote pic.twitter.com/jDPQzebDnl — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) October 5, 2018

***

