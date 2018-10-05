CNN’s Sarah Westwood reports that former President George W. Bush may have been instrumental in getting Sen. Susan Collins to vote “yes” on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

George W Bush called Sen. Susan Collins several times over the past few weeks, a source tells @jeffzeleny. While Bush called a number of senators, he spoke repeatedly to Collins and reassured her about Kavanaugh’s character and temperament. — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 5, 2018

It will be funny if it was Bush who saved President Trump’s nominee:

And libs are taking it well:

Liberals: this guy is not your friendhttps://t.co/uLGKHZqY1W — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 5, 2018

Yes, but he also once passed Michelle Obama a cough drop. https://t.co/sME0LgECdD — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2018

Just like he assured us there were weapons of mass destruction? https://t.co/aa7qL3b9B4 — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh is being repaid for his partisan hackery by other partisan hacks. https://t.co/RsR5mMMz7S — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) October 5, 2018

Well, we know George Bush never gets things horribly wrong! https://t.co/exYPTaYHM5 — David Beard 🏳️‍🌈 (@dwbeard) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh is the best friend of any president who sees torture as good. https://t.co/Fs6ZVaQP4d — Wils🎃n Dizard (@willdizard) October 5, 2018

drunk Yale bro defends drunk Yale bro https://t.co/187UUzQDIV — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) October 5, 2018

