CNN’s Sarah Westwood reports that former President George W. Bush may have been instrumental in getting Sen. Susan Collins to vote “yes” on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:
George W Bush called Sen. Susan Collins several times over the past few weeks, a source tells @jeffzeleny. While Bush called a number of senators, he spoke repeatedly to Collins and reassured her about Kavanaugh’s character and temperament.
— Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 5, 2018
It will be funny if it was Bush who saved President Trump’s nominee:
And libs are taking it well:
Liberals: this guy is not your friendhttps://t.co/uLGKHZqY1W
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 5, 2018
Yes, but he also once passed Michelle Obama a cough drop. https://t.co/sME0LgECdD
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2018
Just like he assured us there were weapons of mass destruction? https://t.co/aa7qL3b9B4
— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) October 5, 2018
Kavanaugh is being repaid for his partisan hackery by other partisan hacks. https://t.co/RsR5mMMz7S
— Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) October 5, 2018
Well, we know George Bush never gets things horribly wrong! https://t.co/exYPTaYHM5
— David Beard 🏳️🌈 (@dwbeard) October 5, 2018
But the lozenge… https://t.co/MzLTc3nquz
— David Sirota (@davidsirota) October 5, 2018
Kavanaugh is the best friend of any president who sees torture as good. https://t.co/Fs6ZVaQP4d
— Wils🎃n Dizard (@willdizard) October 5, 2018
drunk Yale bro defends drunk Yale bro https://t.co/187UUzQDIV
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) October 5, 2018
🤣🤣🤣
***
