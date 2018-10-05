FFS. Now they’re mad at Melania Trump because she kept the sun of her face:
The pith helmet Melania Trump wore during a Kenyan safari wasn't her most glaring faux pas. But some see her choice of a symbol of European colonial rule as a big error on the global stage. https://t.co/509wb8PJxu
— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) October 5, 2018
Or maybe it’s just a damn hat:
Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to "Africa" is more than a silly sartorial choice. It's a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa. (Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip.) #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo https://t.co/aCnkOnPBF8
— kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 5, 2018
More anger:
"The headgear was standard-issue for 19th century British officers in India and Africa, making them potent symbols of colonial rule." @jenniavins on Melania's pith helmet https://t.co/PgtUFGid2T
— Marc Bain (@marcbain_) October 5, 2018
They’re also mad at her boots:
I see Melania went with the "perpetrator of a colonial massacre" boot choice. Tres chic. Just missing the pith helmet. https://t.co/VKVTABgkZF
— Aaron Leaf (@aaronleaf) October 5, 2018
And everything else she wore on the trip:
Actually, maybe she's got bigger goals. OF WEARING A SAFARI OUTFIT EVERY DAY IN AFRICA. See, e.g., this photo from the other day in #Ghana.
Siri, how do I set a news image alert for Melania in a pith helmet? pic.twitter.com/I0I6BDnMtU
— kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 4, 2018
What even funnier is not reporters are getting targeted ads for pith helmets after searching it online:
Lol @ my targeted ads pic.twitter.com/nHm1g2oX03
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 5, 2018
Earlier in the day, Melania fed a baby elephant:
. @FLOTUS steps in to feed one of the babies a bottle pic.twitter.com/scctgSRlYC
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018
Amazing:
I have covered @FLOTUS for almost two years and have never seen her smile and laugh more than she is now with these baby elephants 🐘 pic.twitter.com/Cmbt9HpV6k
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018
Oddly, the people in Africa don’t seem to mind:
. @FLOTUS *dances* with the kids at Nest, entering the baby orphanage as they hold her hands and bring her inside pic.twitter.com/qWG8iNZsET
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018
Thank you Malawi! 🇺🇸 🇲🇼 pic.twitter.com/rE03LMNzOZ
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2018
Thank you Ghana! 🇺🇸 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/d34cqFyRdN
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 4, 2018
Day two in #Ghana was so impactful. My visit to Cape Coast castle was a solemn reminder of a time in our history that should never be forgotten. Thank you to Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta & the chieftains for the warm welcome & cultural ceremony. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/pdf9yrmQL8
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 3, 2018
***
