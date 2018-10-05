FFS. Now they’re mad at Melania Trump because she kept the sun of her face:

The pith helmet Melania Trump wore during a Kenyan safari wasn't her most glaring faux pas. But some see her choice of a symbol of European colonial rule as a big error on the global stage. https://t.co/509wb8PJxu — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) October 5, 2018

Or maybe it’s just a damn hat:

Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to "Africa" is more than a silly sartorial choice. It's a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa. (Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip.) #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo https://t.co/aCnkOnPBF8 — kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 5, 2018

More anger:

"The headgear was standard-issue for 19th century British officers in India and Africa, making them potent symbols of colonial rule." @jenniavins on Melania's pith helmet https://t.co/PgtUFGid2T — Marc Bain (@marcbain_) October 5, 2018

They’re also mad at her boots:

I see Melania went with the "perpetrator of a colonial massacre" boot choice. Tres chic. Just missing the pith helmet. https://t.co/VKVTABgkZF — Aaron Leaf (@aaronleaf) October 5, 2018

And everything else she wore on the trip:

Actually, maybe she's got bigger goals. OF WEARING A SAFARI OUTFIT EVERY DAY IN AFRICA. See, e.g., this photo from the other day in #Ghana. Siri, how do I set a news image alert for Melania in a pith helmet? pic.twitter.com/I0I6BDnMtU — kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 4, 2018

What even funnier is not reporters are getting targeted ads for pith helmets after searching it online:

Lol @ my targeted ads pic.twitter.com/nHm1g2oX03 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, Melania fed a baby elephant:

. @FLOTUS steps in to feed one of the babies a bottle pic.twitter.com/scctgSRlYC — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

Amazing:

I have covered @FLOTUS for almost two years and have never seen her smile and laugh more than she is now with these baby elephants 🐘 pic.twitter.com/Cmbt9HpV6k — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

Oddly, the people in Africa don’t seem to mind:

. @FLOTUS *dances* with the kids at Nest, entering the baby orphanage as they hold her hands and bring her inside pic.twitter.com/qWG8iNZsET — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

Day two in #Ghana was so impactful. My visit to Cape Coast castle was a solemn reminder of a time in our history that should never be forgotten. Thank you to Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta & the chieftains for the warm welcome & cultural ceremony. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/pdf9yrmQL8 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 3, 2018

***

