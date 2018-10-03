The WSJ’s Kimberley Strassel has a must-read thread outlining just accommodating Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley has been to Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick despite her less-than-credible allegations made against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Definitely worth a minute to read this thread. https://t.co/sZxLUaCbu8 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 3, 2018

1) Since my mainstream colleagues are more interested in ice than facts, allow me to provide a few. Today, Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley sent letter to all 10 Ds on his committee. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

2) It was response to a Sept. 26 letter demanding withdrawal of Kavanaugh nomination, based in part on Swetnick allegations. Grassley letter begins by noting that yesterday, Swetnick backtracked on basic allegations in interview with NBC news. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

3) (It was in fact total collapse of her claims, tho he politely refrained from saying so.) Grassley notes he has enclosed another timeline of his actions to investigate all claims, including those that were "frivolous" but that he took up "out of respect for my colleagues." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

4) That timeline makes clear the Committee reached out within minutes of Swetnick's attorney (Avenatti) Tweeting he had a client with allegations on Sept. 23; yet he refused to supply info/evidence. The next day Committee asks Avenatti again; again he declines. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

5) Next day (Sept. 25), Committee asks Swetnick be made available for interview; Avenatti ignores request. It asks twice more that day. Also speaks to a "a friend" of Swetnick's, who says Swetnick had "never previously mentioned either Judge Kavanaugh or this alleged incident." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

6) Same day, Commitee interviewed another person who had "had a dozen interactions with Ms. Swetnick over a period of four years, who has a negative view of Ms. Swetnick." Sept. 28 Committee then interviews ex-boyfriend of Swetnick's. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

7) Oct. 1 investigates email from person who claims knowledge of Swetnick allegations; it also speaks with two employees at a company where Swetnick worked; it also speaks with an attorney for an ex-boyfriend of Swetnick. Oct. 2: Speaks to 4 MORE people who knew Swetnick. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

8) Bottom line: Next time someone in the press repeats D claims that nobody is evaluating the Swetnick claims, just laugh. Given how absurd the claims are, that Judiciary is dealing with them at all is a a testament to its good faith effort to investigate. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

9) Sidenote: To read the entire timeline of actions–dozens of interviews and emails, outreach, questions, all related to Ford, Rameriz and false claims–is to destroy those who claim that an FBI investigation was ever necessary. Senate Judiciary has been working hard. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 3, 2018

