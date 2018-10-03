We’ve seen this story percolating around Twitter over the past few days and now it looks like it has broken through via Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations. Game over?

Renovation Records Undercut Fords Exit-Door Account | RealClearInvestigations https://t.co/4FMGQvHXLh — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) October 2, 2018

In short, Sperry’s report calls into question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s truthfulness when she testified that she wanted a 2nd front door for her home because the trauma of her alleged assault when she was 15. According to Perry’s investigation, the 2nd door was actually a second entrance to accommodate a renter:

“The door was not an escape route but an entrance route,' said an attorney familiar with the ongoing congressional investigation. 'It appears the real plan for the second front door was to rent out a separate room.' The discrepancy raises fresh doubts about Ford's candor ' — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 3, 2018

And the timing doesn’t match Dr. Ford’s Senate testimony, with the door being completed “years before” Dr. Ford said she and her husband had to seek marriage counseling over the dispute:

"…documents reveal the door was installed years before as part of an addition, and has been used by renters and even a marriage counseling business." https://t.co/uv0uud9Wew — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 2, 2018

An excerpt:

The inconsistencies keep coming:

and credibility amid other inconsistencies, congressional and other knowledgeable sources say, including her purported 'fear of flying.'" https://t.co/ndxls4WSsu — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 3, 2018

So maybe the brave firefighters tracking down ice-throwing can investigate this as well?

Reporters so busy verifying claims about Kavanaugh's ice have not even bothered to verify Ford's claims. Turns out she probably wasn't truthful about how the second door on her home led her to blaming Kavanaugh. https://t.co/DvhMGbvrpl — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 2, 2018

Just remember: DEMS ASKED FOR THIS:

“Who’s the idiot who wanted an investigation?” — Chuck Schumer https://t.co/tRiuXI2Kb7 — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) October 2, 2018

***

Related: