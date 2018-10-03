We’ve seen this story percolating around Twitter over the past few days and now it looks like it has broken through via Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations. Game over?

In short, Sperry’s report calls into question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s truthfulness when she testified that she wanted a 2nd front door for her home because the trauma of her alleged assault when she was 15. According to Perry’s investigation, the 2nd door was actually a second entrance to accommodate a renter:

And the timing doesn’t match Dr. Ford’s Senate testimony, with the door being completed “years before” Dr. Ford said she and her husband had to seek marriage counseling over the dispute:

An excerpt:

The inconsistencies keep coming:

So maybe the brave firefighters tracking down ice-throwing can investigate this as well?

Just remember: DEMS ASKED FOR THIS:

