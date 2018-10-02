In a new ad opposing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the ACLU compared Bill Clinton to Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and convicted rapist Bill Cosby.

“We’ve seen this before,” the voice over says. “Denials from powerful men” and then the screen goes from the photo of Lauer, Weinstein and Charlie Rose to Bill Clinton says “he did not have sex with that woman” to then convicted rapist Bill Cosby:

Comparing Bill Clinton to a rapist to own the cons? LOLOLOLOLOL.

Watch the entire add here:

NEW: When we said we're going to use the full force of the ACLU to stop Brett Kavanaugh, we meant it. We're spending more than $1 million to run ads like this in Nebraska, Colorado, West Virginia, and Alaska 👇 pic.twitter.com/dWyN1XYh29 — ACLU (@ACLU) October 1, 2018

Maybe the ACLU should have stayed out of this one, because as funny as it that they dragged Bill Clinton into it, comparing Brett Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby is freaking disgusting:

ACLU, which has a policy to 'not take formal positions on judicial nominations,' launches ad campaign putting Kavanaugh in company of Cosby, Weinstein, Rose, Lauer. https://t.co/uTvplHmKkf https://t.co/Gg02Fypyx5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 2, 2018

Honestly. Did an intern OK this or what?

Did someone at the ACLU just say 'Hey, this 20 year old passionate kid has some good ideas. Let's give them full reign of the organization for a week and see how they do!' 🤨 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2018

