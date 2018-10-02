In a new ad opposing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the ACLU compared Bill Clinton to Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and convicted rapist Bill Cosby.

“We’ve seen this before,” the voice over says. “Denials from powerful men” and then the screen goes from the photo of Lauer, Weinstein and Charlie Rose to Bill Clinton says “he did not have sex with that woman” to then convicted rapist Bill Cosby:

Comparing Bill Clinton to a rapist to own the cons? LOLOLOLOLOL.

Watch the entire add here:

Trending

Maybe the ACLU should have stayed out of this one, because as funny as it that they dragged Bill Clinton into it, comparing Brett Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby is freaking disgusting:

Honestly. Did an intern OK this or what?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACLUBrett Kavanaugh