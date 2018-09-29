So, how soon until we hear that we can’t trust the FBI investigation that libs have been calling for for weeks now that President Donald Trump has actually ordered the FBI investigation?

Prediction: a week from now we'll be arguing over why we should or should not trust the FBI after it says it can't prove anything against Brett Kavanaugh, and Democrats will note early voting has started somewhere and we should let the people decide instead of the current Senate. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 28, 2018

The countdown to the conspiracy theory that the FBI investigation is compromised because of Judge Kavanaugh’s ties to FBI Director Christopher Wray has begun:

If FBI probe disappoints, watch the Left attack integrity of FBI Director Chris Wray by linking him to Kavanaugh. See below. https://t.co/PkJ752yTHy — John Fund (@johnfund) September 28, 2018

From Fox5NY’s Mike Sacks:

Now that Flake has made his support contingent upon an FBI Investigation, worth noting FBI Director Chris Wray was two years behind Kavanaugh at Yale and Yale Law, where they both entered into the same conservative legal circles that would land them in the Bush Admininstration. — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 28, 2018

Are you saying a kid whose mom was the prosecutor at the time he was alleged to be involved in an assault will now finally be investigated by a friend? — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) September 28, 2018

Now, Sacks isn’t saying “the investigation will be tainted,” but we do expect libs will say it is when/if it doesn’t end up nuking Kavanaugh:

Yes, but not implying the investigation will be tainted by that. And because some (not you) have latched onto the tweet as pushing a new conspiracy, let me note: — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 28, 2018

This is a community bound by similar credentials and commitments now with overlapping and in-tension interests under President Trump. Rosenstein, for instance, recommended Wray for the FBI post and attended Kav hearings as supporter. — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 28, 2018

And let’s be honest here, we’re still hearing about Justice Clarence Thomas after his FBI investigation:

FBI investigated Clarence Thomas. Every Dem in the country still believes Thomas is a sexual predator. FBI report on Kavanaugh will reveal nothing. Dems will scream that Kavanaugh is a sexual predator, forever. Question: Why give the monster a cookie in the first place? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2018

Why do we expect this one will be any different?

***

Related:

How low can they POSSIBLY go? USA Today get NUKED for running 'truly evil' hit on Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/0GkTFk1Xxu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2018

ICYMI==> Wow. It turns out the American Bar Association story on Brett Kavanaugh was FAKE NEWS https://t.co/1HjMtTGfHU pic.twitter.com/O19ZsGza1l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2018