So, how soon until we hear that we can’t trust the FBI investigation that libs have been calling for for weeks now that President Donald Trump has actually ordered the FBI investigation?

The countdown to the conspiracy theory that the FBI investigation is compromised because of Judge Kavanaugh’s ties to FBI Director Christopher Wray has begun:

From Fox5NY’s Mike Sacks:

Now, Sacks isn’t saying “the investigation will be tainted,” but we do expect libs will say it is when/if it doesn’t end up nuking Kavanaugh:

And let’s be honest here, we’re still hearing about Justice Clarence Thomas after his FBI investigation:

Why do we expect this one will be any different?

