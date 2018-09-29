As we told you last night, Debra S. Katz, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney, was not entirely thrilled with the reopened FBI investigation as President Trump limited its scope and time. Which just about everyone could have predicted would happen:

WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED SUCH A RESPONSE? (aside from everyone with a brain) https://t.co/Fo3vKqC5TV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 28, 2018

The moving of the goalposts has been going on since day one:

Why it's almost as though the Democrats have been artificially moving the goalposts for weeks in an effort to push Kavanaugh's nomination beyond the midterms! Hold the fort! https://t.co/dmpWWidmas — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 28, 2018

But, that was the point all along:

All part of the plan! Delay. Delay. Delay. https://t.co/R7pwC0MDdv — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 28, 2018

"Surely one week is fair and reasonable." *agrees to one week* *WE WILL NOT ACCEPT ARTIFICIAL LIMITATIONS TO ONLY ONE WEEK." It's like they've never seen this trick before. — David Edward *blue checkmark* (@_David_Edward) September 28, 2018

Yes, why would they do this?

Having gotten the FBI investigation they asked for, why start looking for ways not to take the win? https://t.co/Z1c22tchE3 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 28, 2018

We all know the answer:

This is a rhetorical question, right? You know the answer. My question: Why are you surprised? — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) September 28, 2018

Guy Benson is right:

The goal is not to appease the implacable. It’s to show more good faith for wavering Senators & voters. https://t.co/eLD8BoF5p4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 28, 2018

In reality, it was Dems who said the FBI didn’t need a lot of time:

.@ChrisCoons, yesterday, reassured Brett Kavanaugh it only took a "four day delay" for the FBI to investigate Clarence Thomas. Today, Dr. Ford's attorneys are blasting "artificial" time limit of one week. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 28, 2018

But the facts don’t matter:

No matter how much Republicans give in, in the end, they will still be accused of having rammed and rushed through the nomination. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 28, 2018

Because when the FBI doesn’t find anything to nuke Kavanaugh next week, this is what’s coming:

Next week's debate: Rs: "The FBI investigated this and found nothing." Dems: "Everybody knows the FBI doesn't reach conclusions!" — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 28, 2018

This starts on Tuesday is a good bet:

This will be the prevailing view among grassroots Democrats by Tuesday. https://t.co/3EUSiiwVlM — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 28, 2018

Have we started "this isn't enough time for the FBI to do a good job" Twitter yet? — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 28, 2018

A week? Mulder and Scully never needed more than an hour. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 28, 2018

Call me cynical, but I'm just not sure Democrats will find a one week FBI investigation of the Kavanaugh situation sufficient. — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 28, 2018

***

