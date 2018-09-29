As we told you last night, Debra S. Katz, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney, was not entirely thrilled with the reopened FBI investigation as President Trump limited its scope and time. Which just about everyone could have predicted would happen:

The moving of the goalposts has been going on since day one:

But, that was the point all along:

Yes, why would they do this?

We all know the answer:

Guy Benson is right:

In reality, it was Dems who said the FBI didn’t need a lot of time:

But the facts don’t matter:

Because when the FBI doesn’t find anything to nuke Kavanaugh next week, this is what’s coming:

This starts on Tuesday is a good bet:

***

