Celebrity porn star attorney Michael Avenatti called out Ted Cruz today for being an old white man and implied he can’t be trusted as a politician because he “will say anything.”

One, does Avenatti know that he’s the same age as the “old white man”:

And more importantly, Cruz’s dad is Cuban:

Which makes the Texas Senator “literally a minority”:

Maybe Avenatti thinks tweeting #Basta after his tweets makes hims Hispanic, too?

Just to be safe, voters should take Avenatti’s advice and don’t trust anything that comes out of his old white mouth:

