Celebrity porn star attorney Michael Avenatti called out Ted Cruz today for being an old white man and implied he can’t be trusted as a politician because he “will say anything.”
One, does Avenatti know that he’s the same age as the “old white man”:
Ted Cruz is 47 years old, the same age as Avenatti. https://t.co/ufE5b5ZqXm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2018
And more importantly, Cruz’s dad is Cuban:
Uh, @tedcruz is Cuban, moron. https://t.co/C6J3x5ulUE
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) September 28, 2018
Which makes the Texas Senator “literally a minority”:
Ted Cruz is literally a minority.
He is cuban.
Idiot. #basta https://t.co/hgtrck9i3B
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2018
Maybe Avenatti thinks tweeting #Basta after his tweets makes hims Hispanic, too?
Ted Cruz is a month and a half older than Avenatti. Also, he's half Cuban. https://t.co/bI6WyjhWSa
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 28, 2018
Just to be safe, voters should take Avenatti’s advice and don’t trust anything that comes out of his old white mouth:
"Old white guys are liars." — Just as old and even whiter guy. #AcceptableBigotry https://t.co/SgnzXYX47p
— Auntie Liz (@lizbuddie) September 29, 2018
***
