Celebrity porn star attorney Michael Avenatti called out Ted Cruz today for being an old white man and implied he can’t be trusted as a politician because he “will say anything.”

One, does Avenatti know that he’s the same age as the “old white man”:

Ted Cruz is 47 years old, the same age as Avenatti. https://t.co/ufE5b5ZqXm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2018

And more importantly, Cruz’s dad is Cuban:

Which makes the Texas Senator “literally a minority”:

Ted Cruz is literally a minority. He is cuban. Idiot. #basta https://t.co/hgtrck9i3B — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2018

Maybe Avenatti thinks tweeting #Basta after his tweets makes hims Hispanic, too?

Ted Cruz is a month and a half older than Avenatti. Also, he's half Cuban. https://t.co/bI6WyjhWSa — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 28, 2018

Just to be safe, voters should take Avenatti’s advice and don’t trust anything that comes out of his old white mouth:

"Old white guys are liars." — Just as old and even whiter guy. #AcceptableBigotry https://t.co/SgnzXYX47p — Auntie Liz (@lizbuddie) September 29, 2018

