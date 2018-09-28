It’s official.

The Judiciary Committee formally asked President Donald Trump to order the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

Judiciary Committee says they'll request the Trump Administration ask for an FBI investigation, this is a big deal. Democrats were asking for this for a long time and it didn't look like it would happen until Flake made the demand. — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) September 28, 2018

And then the president did exactly that:

Trump orders the FBI to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/9ipXL0GE2U — Bloomberg (@business) September 28, 2018

Early reports suggest Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, will participate with the investigation:

I am pleased to hear Mark Judge has indicated he would cooperate with investigators. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 28, 2018

But what’s not yet clear is what the FBI will investigate. According to multiple reports, Senators Jeff Flake and Ted Cruz said that the FBI will determine what is a “credible” allegation:

Also, per Flake and Cruz, it will be up to the FBI what the "credible" allegations they'll look into are. — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) September 28, 2018

FWIW both Flake and Cruz said it was their understanding that the FBI will determine what qualifies as current “credible allegations” — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) September 28, 2018

So, will Michael Avenatti’s client and the circus that comes with it make the cut?

Here is the email I just sent to the Committee requesting a response and asking when we can sit down with the FBI. We are awaiting a response – yet again. pic.twitter.com/M3hkKKWAZj — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 28, 2018

President Trump had signaled earlier today that he’d be open to the FBI probe if the Senate asked him for it:

"Whatever they think is necessary is OK," President Trump says of a potential delay to the Senate vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/Qq8vfGaNwX — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2018

