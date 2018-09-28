It’s official.

The Judiciary Committee formally asked President Donald Trump to order the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

And then the president did exactly that:

Early reports suggest Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, will participate with the investigation:

But what’s not yet clear is what the FBI will investigate. According to multiple reports, Senators Jeff Flake and Ted Cruz said that the FBI will determine what is a “credible” allegation:

So, will Michael Avenatti’s client and the circus that comes with it make the cut?

President Trump had signaled earlier today that he’d be open to the FBI probe if the Senate asked him for it:

