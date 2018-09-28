We’re starting to see some reactions from the major players now that President Trump has officially ordered the FBI to “conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file” that’s “limited in scope and completed in less than one week”:

Here’s Brett Kavanaugh’s reaction:

And here’s from Debra Katz, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney, who doesn’t like the limited scope/limited time investigation:

But she “welcomes this step”:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would wait for the FBI to file its report before he moves forward with the Kavanaugh vote:

And we’re seeing more confirmation that the FBI will de driving things:

Sen. Jeff Flake, who caused all of this, said “I’m a conservative. I would love to see Judge Kavanaugh be conformed, and I hope to be able to do that. But I want a better process.”

And he warned that if the report is not done in one week, the Senate will move forward:

