We’re starting to see some reactions from the major players now that President Trump has officially ordered the FBI to “conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file” that’s “limited in scope and completed in less than one week”:

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018

Here’s Brett Kavanaugh’s reaction:

Kavanaugh puts out statement after @POTUS ok’s FBI investigation: “I’ve done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.” — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) September 28, 2018

And here’s from Debra Katz, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney, who doesn’t like the limited scope/limited time investigation:

Dr. Ford’s lawyer, Debra S. Katz, on FBI probe: "No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation." — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 28, 2018

But she “welcomes this step”:

New statement from Debra Katz, Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, says Ford welcomes the FBI investigation and “no artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation." pic.twitter.com/FRWKLmeT5m — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 28, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would wait for the FBI to file its report before he moves forward with the Kavanaugh vote:

Emerging from McConnell’s office, GOP senators made clear that the FBI will determine what constitutes “credible” allegations against Kavanaugh – and how many accusers that entails. Also McConnell would wait to file cloture once FBI report is submitted to Hill and WH, they said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2018

And we’re seeing more confirmation that the FBI will de driving things:

A source close to the situation tells @Acosta that the parameters of the reopened FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh will be determined by the FBI itself. @PressSec has said it "must be limited in scope." — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 28, 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake, who caused all of this, said “I’m a conservative. I would love to see Judge Kavanaugh be conformed, and I hope to be able to do that. But I want a better process.”

Sen ⁦@JeffFlake⁩ mobbed by reporters after McConnell mtng in which GOP agreed to delay on Kavanaugh vote to allow FBI probe.

“I’m a conservative. I would love to see Judge Kavanaugh be conformed, and I hope to be able to do that. But I want a better process.” pic.twitter.com/aqTeqkNQlv — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) September 28, 2018

And he warned that if the report is not done in one week, the Senate will move forward:

What if not done in one week?

Flake: "It has to be done within a week or we move forward."

What if they don't produce a report in one week?

"I fully expect them to have a report." https://t.co/vMHmgUGWRZ — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) September 28, 2018

***

Related: