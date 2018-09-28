Lynne Brookes, a classmate of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his days as a Yale undergrad. Ms. Brookes said that Judge Kavanaugh was “blatantly lying” in his testimony on Thursday about drinking in college, and since she’s a Republican we should totally believe her:

A Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Lynne Brookes, just told @ChrisCuomo that Kavanaugh was “blatantly lying” about his drinking in college. Btw, she says she is a Republican. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 28, 2018

CNN then interviewed a second classmate, Liz Swisher, who “doubled down” on this accusation and said she’s ready to tell the FBI about Kavanaugh’s love of beer:

Another Yale classmate, Liz Swisher, doubled down on this tonight and says she’s ready to speak the truth to the FBI. https://t.co/HP1VZ9ZsMU — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 29, 2018

Yes, we do hope she talks to the FBI because she just said to Chris Cuomo that despite being a drinking buddy of Judge Kavanaugh and allegedly seeing him as a “sloppy drunk” on multiple occasions, she also didn’t see ANY “sexually aggressive behavior”:

Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh, Liz Swisher, describes him as “one of the beer drinking boys,” saying she never saw him behave sexually aggressive, but that he was “definitely a sloppy drunk.” https://t.co/9mtEmCp5uJ pic.twitter.com/8ATyawZp7y — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 29, 2018

Game over for this farce as the argument had been that Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted women when he was drinking. So, please FBI … INTERVIEW THIS WOMAN. Have her tell you all of the times Kavanaugh got drunk and didn’t do anything “sexually aggressive.”

