Fox News’ Chris Wallace thinks the just concluded first part of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was a “disaster” for the GOP:

Wallace went on to say that the Judiciary Committee Dems were “landing haymakers” which built up Dr. Ford’s credibility:

Wallace also found her testimony “extremely credible”:

The president is reportedly watching the hearing on Fox News so there’s a good chance he heard Wallace’s opinion:

Before the hearing started, Wallace shared that his own daughters recently opened up to him about unspecified incidents that happened to them while in high school that he hadn’t known about:

