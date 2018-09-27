Fox News’ Chris Wallace thinks the just concluded first part of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was a “disaster” for the GOP:

"This is a disaster for the Republicans," says Chris Wallace on Fox News, noting that the Rs are treating this like a court proceeding. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 27, 2018

Wallace went on to say that the Judiciary Committee Dems were “landing haymakers” which built up Dr. Ford’s credibility:

“This is a disaster for the Republicans” Chris Wallace on FOX just now (when I switched over to see if the conservative channel had a different opinion from the others), says Democrats have been “landing haymakers … building her [Ford’s] credibility.” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 27, 2018

Wallace also found her testimony “extremely credible”:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: "This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible" — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) September 27, 2018

Watch here:

On Fox News, Bret Baier says hearing from Blasey Ford "is a totally different thing" than reading her allegations. Chris Wallace: "This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible… This is a disaster for the Republicans." pic.twitter.com/aSbznSJdHC — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 27, 2018

The president is reportedly watching the hearing on Fox News so there’s a good chance he heard Wallace’s opinion:

.@PressSec told reporters on Air Force 1 that the president was watching Ford’s testimony on AF1 on a bit of a delay. All of the TV’s on the plane were tuned to Fox News’ live coverage of the hearing, according to reporters onboard. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 27, 2018

Before the hearing started, Wallace shared that his own daughters recently opened up to him about unspecified incidents that happened to them while in high school that he hadn’t known about:

Chris Wallace on Fox says 2 of his daughters, in the wake of Kav allegations, have told him about things in high school they hadn't told him before. "There are teenage girls who don't tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up. I don't think we can disregard that" — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) September 27, 2018

Watch here:

Fox News' CHRIS WALLACE says in wake of Kavanaugh allegations "two of my daughters have told me stories that I have never heard before about things that happened in high school & hadn't told their parents… I don't this we can disregard Ford and the seriousness of this." pic.twitter.com/5lKaTDo9Cy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

***