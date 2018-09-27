Brett Kavanaugh was asked by Senate Judiciary Committee staffers what he meant by “FFFFFFFourth of July” which appeared in his high school yearbook. Recall that celebrity porn attorney Michael Avenatti defined FFFFFFFourth of July as:

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Now for Judge Kavanaugh’s answer. In summary, it’s a new way the teens invented to say the classic, “F*uck you!”:

“So, ‘FFF,’ all that refers to is a friend of ours in the class, when he would say ‘f*ck you,’ he would often say it with a wind-up, like ‘ffff*ck you.’ And for reasons that are not clear to me today, at age 15 and 16, the whole group of guys thought that was a funny, inside thing, and it got shortened to the sound I just made was a number of F’s rolling together.”

Transcript here:

Lol, they asked about the "FFFFFFFourth of July" thing. Avenatti's gonna get this guy confirmed pic.twitter.com/edXJwtuqB9 — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) September 27, 2018

That’s WAY MORE BELIEVABLE than Avenatti’s version:

This explanation is roughly thirty times more believable than the interpretation Avenatti forwarded https://t.co/uNEQeM6P49 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 27, 2018

And this will come up — AGAIN — no doubt at today’s hearing.

