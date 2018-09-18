James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas dropped a new video this morning, this time catching State Department employee Stuart Karaffa bragging about working for the Democratic Socialist of America while at his taxpayer-financed job as well as resisting the Trump administration wherever he can.

You see, he’s not afraid to say such things in a public place because “it’s impossible to fire federal employees.” WATCH:

WATCH: @StateDept employee @stuartkaraffa admits to doing @DemSocialists work while on the clock, using taxpayer's dollars."I don't leave a paper trail…I have nothing to lose. It's impossible to fire federal employees." pic.twitter.com/0XSX0CudCl See more: https://t.co/rg6c42gvGS — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 18, 2018

Highlights below via Project Veritas:

On his work with the Democratic Socialists of America:

“… I’m careful about it. I don’t leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press s**t that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my like draft messages ready to send out.”

And:

“You could put two and two together probably. With like web traffic…. So with web traffic, I mean I could make the case before a court of law that- I’m going to the Virginia sort of, campaign finance website- that I’m just interested in what people are doing politically. But if they also go and look at like DSA minutes and like Officer positions they’ll be like, ‘that’s weird, you were the co-chair of the electoral caucus, and you spent three hours on a Virginia campaign finance website.’”

On oversight at the State Department which didn’t catch his dual role:

“… somebody just rubber stamps [the form] and it goes forward… I don’t know if [the ethics officer is] all there. He’s so checked out…”

On the Trump administration:

“Resist everything… Every level. F**k sh*t up.”

Well, someone will have a very bad day today.

***

Related:

'Imagine if this had been O'Keefe': News crew arrested at airport for taking #FakeNews to NEXT LEVEL https://t.co/W3IPP9na3z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2018

WOW: O'Keefe video shows Twitter Trust & Safety Mgr. admit they try and silence Conservatives https://t.co/DCWHtYFzV4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 11, 2018

James O'Keefe's Project Veritas fires back after NYT editor calls undercover vid 'mortal sin' and 'despicable' https://t.co/ietKGP1vRc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2017