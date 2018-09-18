A new poll from Quinnipiac has Ted Cruz up by 9 points in its latest poll of likely voters in the Texas Senate race:

new Quinnipiac likely voter poll in Texas Senate race: Cruz 54%, O'Rourke 45% — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 18, 2018

The president’s job approval is at 49% according to the poll:

Cruz up 9 pts over Beto among LVs in #TXSEN, per Q-poll that scores Trump's JA at 49%. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) September 18, 2018

Full details here:

#TedCruz Has 9-Point Likely Voter Lead in #TexasSenate Race, Poll Finds; #PresidentTrump Gets a Split 49 – 49 Percent Job Approval Score https://t.co/cTntZIGqlh — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) September 18, 2018

A month ago, Quinnipiac said the race was “too close to call” with Cruz up by 3 points:

Sen race – Cruz and O’Rourke too close to call in race for Texas Senate https://t.co/8XgvU4ouWj GRAPH pic.twitter.com/Ct92DTVbJn — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) April 18, 2018

Can we stop pretending now that Beto has a shot?

Almost like we've bee paying too much attention to Texas at the expense of more competitive races like Tennessee… https://t.co/XtQy4VieYj — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 18, 2018

***

