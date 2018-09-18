A new poll from Quinnipiac has Ted Cruz up by 9 points in its latest poll of likely voters in the Texas Senate race:

The president’s job approval is at 49% according to the poll:

Full details here:

Trending

A month ago, Quinnipiac said the race was “too close to call” with Cruz up by 3 points:

Can we stop pretending now that Beto has a shot?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeTed CruzTexas