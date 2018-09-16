Liberals are targeting Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in the hope of delaying a vote on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh until more information is known about these new allegations by Christine Blasey Ford…but…

…But, it could be that retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is the key:

He just announced that a vote on Kavanaugh should be postponed “until we hear more”:

We can add Sen. Bob Corker, who is also retiring, to the list of Republican who can delay Kavanaugh’s vote:

FWIW, Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is open to hearing more from Ford:

And it sounds like Sen. Chuck Grassley, who as Chairman of the Judicial Committee controls all of this, is working with Sen. Dianne Feinstein to make that happen:

Update. From Susan Collins:

Update 2: From Sen. Corker:

