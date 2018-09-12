The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting that a sociology professor at the College of Southern Nevada literally shot himself in his own damn arm to protest President Donald Trump:

Las Vegas professor shot himself in arm to protest Trump. https://t.co/QALHGIRlGy — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 12, 2018

From the article:

One college employee told police that he held Bird’s hand to calm him down as others tried to stop the bleeding. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, police noted in their report. The report did not elaborate.

We have no doubt that the anti-gun groups will add this shooting to their database of school shooting. No doubt at all:

Can't wait for this one to be added to the database of "school shootings" https://t.co/aNsWRjBEQx — Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) September 12, 2018

Has everyone lost their minds?

You can’t even make fictitious stories more bizarre nowadays. Good gracious people, get a grip. https://t.co/dEKvKZiS7b — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) September 12, 2018

Because this is just freaking insane:

Shooting yourself to own the Trump https://t.co/JVjtgEMqNl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 12, 2018

