The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting that a sociology professor at the College of Southern Nevada literally shot himself in his own damn arm to protest President Donald Trump:

One college employee told police that he held Bird’s hand to calm him down as others tried to stop the bleeding. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, police noted in their report. The report did not elaborate.

We have no doubt that the anti-gun groups will add this shooting to their database of school shooting. No doubt at all:

Has everyone lost their minds?

Because this is just freaking insane:

