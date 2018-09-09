The New York Times is reporting on Saturday that prosecutors in the Maria Butina case have walked back their previous accusation that the alleged Russian spy had offered sex for political access. Apparently the DOJ now realizes the texts that were central to proving this allegation were just actually “playful banter”:

According to the reporting, prosecutors somehow mistook the flirty text over renewing car insurance as the James Bond-esque spycraft:

Meme-makers, get cracking!

Prosecutors will still try to keep Butina in custody, however:

