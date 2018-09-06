Liberal Twitter is pretty psyched by this exchanged between Sen. Kamala Harris and Judge Brett Kavanaugh from his confirmation hearing on Wednesday where Harris asked the president’s SCOTUS nominee if he ever discovered the Mueller probe with anyone at Kasowitz, Benson & Torres law firm, which was founded by Trump’s personal lawyer Mark Kasowitz, and he couldn’t recall if he had or not:

SHADY AF: @KamalaHarris asked Kavanaugh if he has ever discussed Mueller's investigation w/ attorneys at Kasowitz, Benson & Torres. Marc Kasowitz, a partner at the firm, is one of Trump's personal lawyers. https://t.co/oxwp6SLFbs #StopKavanaugh — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) September 6, 2018

Full video here:

CSPAN has posted the entire nearly 8-minute exchange between Kamala Harris and Kavanaugh on the Mueller probe. It is worth your time. pic.twitter.com/ezJVEuDeUK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2018

The background here is that Kasowitz, in a letter to Mueller, relied on previous opinion from Judge Kavanaugh:

Kasowitz’s memo to Mueller from June 2017 cites a somewhat obscure bit of dicta from a Kavanaugh opinion in 2013 on the presidents ability to end a criminal investigation (it was by Kavanaugh only; the other judge in the panel majority didn’t join) — KatherineHawkins (@Krhawkins5) September 6, 2018

And Dems think there’s more there:

Re: Kamala and her Qs re whether Kavanaugh discussed Mueller probe with anyone at Kasowitz — Dem aide tells me they have reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 6, 2018

And from an aide to Sen. Harris:

A Harris aide tells me "it was notable the nominee could not provide a simple yes or no" to Harris's question about whether he talked w/ anyone at the Kasowitz firm about Mueller's investigation. https://t.co/z4G4mjVprM pic.twitter.com/6AMepacNiC — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 6, 2018

But after yesterday’s performance, it’s time for Harris to put up or shut up, as the saying goes. Here’s Benjamin Wittes, a good friend of James Comey, saying “either Kamala Harris has something significant to reveal about Kavanaugh’s having improper discussions about the Mueller probe with someone from the Kasowitz firm or she engaged in a shocking piece of demagoguery yesterday”:

I would put this slightly differently: Either Kamala Harris has something significant to reveal about Kavanaugh’s having improper discussions about the Mueller probe with someone from the Kasowitz firm or she engaged in a shocking piece of demagoguery yesterday. https://t.co/x5unjlejdL — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 6, 2018

We will find out today:

Out of respect for both her and Kavanaugh, I will wait and see which is the reality. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 6, 2018

But even if it was a “big nothing,” this was part of her plan?

Even if the mystery Kasowitz convo she raised with Judge Kavanaugh turns out to be a big nothing, this was a brilliant way for @KamalaHarris to generate buzz for herself among the Democratic base – looking to 2020, of course. #SCOTUS #KavanaughHearings https://t.co/iwa0TZR7pn — David Lat (@DavidLat) September 6, 2018

To be continued…

