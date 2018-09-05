Michael Avenatti, a potential 2020 Dem presidential candidate and lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, has an idea to fix the Supreme Court “in light of the Garland seat that was stolen together with the events of today and the hiding of docs, etc., the court must be expanded to 11 seats after 2020”:

Does Avenatti even truly believe this is something that would happen and not just empty BS?

Because if he’s serious and if the thinks the correct number of SCOTUS seats is 11, then why wait to see if a Democrat wins in 2020? Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, better known as “Cocaine Mitch,” should get this passed right now and let Donald Trump pick two more SCOTUS justices.

