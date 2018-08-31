Former Hillary Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon, who was part of the brain trust who told his candidate not to go to states like Wisconsin and Michigan during the 2016 election, is now offering advice to Senate Democrats on how to deal with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Not surprisingly, Fallon is telling Senate Dems to not show up:

Is there a good reason the Democrats aren't planning to just walk out en masse at next week's Kavanaugh hearing? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 31, 2018

Well, you know … one reason might be that Dems are trying to win seats in all of these Trump states and this mass walkout would be unpopular:

Well, we know he’s not good at math or else he would have focused on the electoral college:

But it would feel good for Dems … for about 5 minutes, max:

Putting aside the five minutes of unadulterated pleasure, what good would that do other than leave the floor and microphones completely to Republicans? https://t.co/9l8FlnFVs4 — Caroline Petti (@pettiplease) September 1, 2018

It’s not going over well:

People like @brianefallon are really something. They spent their careers working for moderates and institutional fetishists, praising compromise and moderation, and resisting more aggressive or radical policies/tactics. Then they act outraged when Schumer etc keep doing just that https://t.co/9dfMPLGLxU — Matthew Thomas🌹 (@MattThomasNYC) September 1, 2018

And then he went on dumped all over these same Dems because they won’t take his stellar advice:

I will answer my own question: the senior Democrats on the committee are out of touch, and willing to make themselves a party to a charade rather than take a tough stand.https://t.co/z3xI4Fl3ID — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 1, 2018

Bad advice AND he’s burned his bridges. Great job!

