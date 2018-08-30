As we told you last night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after it was reported that his campaign received a $25,000 contribution from Harvey Weinstein’s former law firm,  Boies, Schiller & Flexner, right before the governor suspended the state’s investigation into the failed prosecution of Weinstein in 2015″

But then team Cuomo made things worse and argued that the $25,000 donation is meaningless as Weinstein’s law firm really gave $200,000 over the past 10 years. From Cuomo press secretary Dani Lever:

That’s not a good look, obviously. That the firm is a huge donor to the governor makes this better somehow?

Team Cuomo then went on to claim that the story is inaccurate because the law firm in question,  Boies, Schiller & Flexner, reportedly stopped representing Weinstein in 2017:

But, SURPRISE! The investigation that Cuomo stopped was into whether or not Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance acted inappropriately in accepting campaign donations from Boies, Schiller & Flexner. So the fact that  Boies, Schiller & Flexner is no longer Weinstein’s attorney doesn’t matter at all. From Capital & Main:

Amid explosive headlines about Boies’ donations to Vance and the district attorney’s decision not to prosecute Weinstein, Cuomo in March called for the New York Attorney General’s office to investigate the handling of the case, which revolved around accusations that Weinstein groped an Italian model.

While Vance in May opted to reverse course and charge the Hollywood producer, Cuomo declared that an investigation into Vance’s original decision to not prosecute Weinstein was necessary because, the governor said, “it is critical not only that these cases are given the utmost attention but also that there is public confidence in the handling of these cases.”

However, BuzzFeed on Tuesday reported that Cuomo reversed himself in June, sending a letter to New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood asking her to suspend the investigation for six months. The suspension effectively shields Boies from scrutiny of any potential relationship between his 2015 donation to Vance and Vance’s decision not to prosecute Weinstein.

Sorry, governor! Try again!

