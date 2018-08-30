President Donald Trump called out NBC News and Lester Holt in a tweet on Thursday accusing the network of “fudging” the video of his interview where he told Holt that he fired FBI Director James Comey over the Russia investigation:

Now, we have no idea what “fudging” the president is talking about as this is the first we’re ever hearing of any issue with the way the interview was presented. The entire interview has even by online for months:

And as you might imagine, the tweet triggered the libs, as we assume was the president’s intention. Here’s Rob “Meathead” Reiner calling for the use of the 25th Amendment to replace the president over it:

As is former Vermont Governor Howard Dean:

He’s “flipped his lid” according to the doctor:

And others:

But, as Mollie Hemingway predicted…

…we’re going to see more and more of this. Like using the 25th Amendment because Trump called Omarosa a “dog”:

Or because he DVRs shows:

Anyway, good luck with that:

Because it just won’t happen:

