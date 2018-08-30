President Donald Trump called out NBC News and Lester Holt in a tweet on Thursday accusing the network of “fudging” the video of his interview where he told Holt that he fired FBI Director James Comey over the Russia investigation:

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Now, we have no idea what “fudging” the president is talking about as this is the first we’re ever hearing of any issue with the way the interview was presented. The entire interview has even by online for months:

FWIW, the entire Lester Holt interview has been posted to NBC's website ever since May 2017. If there's something exculpatory in it, Trump might want to point it out.https://t.co/y9qoQsynoq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 30, 2018

And as you might imagine, the tweet triggered the libs, as we assume was the president’s intention. Here’s Rob “Meathead” Reiner calling for the use of the 25th Amendment to replace the president over it:

As is former Vermont Governor Howard Dean:

He’s “flipped his lid” according to the doctor:

Trump has completely flipped his lid. It’s a little scary seeing the president of the United States become psychotic https://t.co/5gBCRi5d2l — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 30, 2018

And others:

Only one choice when someone increasingly says we shouldn’t trust our own eyes and ears: #25thAmendment. Losing his (already tenuous) grip on reality. Enough. https://t.co/Koq0YGBcJo — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) August 30, 2018

The President may be worried about the Article II I-word, but I’m focused on the I-word envisioned in the 25th Amendment —incapacitation. — Donna F. Edwards (@DonnaFEdwards) August 30, 2018

But, as Mollie Hemingway predicted…

If you think of media coverage and other resistance activity as Westworld-like loops — where they alone are unaware they're repeating themselves, it all makes more sense. They're on the obstruction loop. They'll soon hit the 25th amendment one again. https://t.co/ewtrcsPJn5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 5, 2018

…we’re going to see more and more of this. Like using the 25th Amendment because Trump called Omarosa a “dog”:

The president of the United Ststes just referred to a former staffer as a lowlife and a dog. Let that sink in for a moment #25thAmendment — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 14, 2018

Or because he DVRs shows:

DVRing Lou Dobbs is borderline 25th amendment territory. https://t.co/oYwRyI9jtN — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 28, 2018

Anyway, good luck with that:

As @MZHemingway predicted, media have gone ‘round the bend and are now back to projecting their own delusional disorders onto Trump and pretending the 25th Amendment will save them. https://t.co/0g6AtlWrdD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 20, 2018

Because it just won’t happen:

Looks like the 25th amendment is being trotted out again to depose @realDonaldTrump. Here's my old piece on the history of the amendment, and why the case for using it as some kind of alternative to impeachment is absurd. https://t.co/EfaloJRy1K @DailySignal — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) August 20, 2018

