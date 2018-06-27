HUGE upset last night in New York City where Democratic Socialist and former Bernie Sanders organizer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic primary for the 14th congressional district. Say her name, AP!

Here’s the exact moment soon-to-be Rep. Ocasio-Cortez learned the news. Find someone that looks at you like a Democratic Socialist looks at election returns after CRUSHING Nancy Pelosi’s possible successor:

Crowley was talked about as a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi. Whoops:

A year ago, she was a bartender. Now she’s upended the entire Democratic party:

The movement has a name. It’s called, “socialism”:

President Trump weighed in as well:

And evergreen:

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezNancy Pelosi