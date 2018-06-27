HUGE upset last night in New York City where Democratic Socialist and former Bernie Sanders organizer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic primary for the 14th congressional district. Say her name, AP!

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley defeated by young challenger in Democratic primary in New York. — Stephen Ohlemacher (@stephenatap) June 27, 2018

Here’s the exact moment soon-to-be Rep. Ocasio-Cortez learned the news. Find someone that looks at you like a Democratic Socialist looks at election returns after CRUSHING Nancy Pelosi’s possible successor:

The video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez realizing she won is my favorite thing in the whole world https://t.co/CJuc5DnlLA (via @NY1) pic.twitter.com/Dhlb05H3vo — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 27, 2018

Crowley was talked about as a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi. Whoops:

With more than 80% of the vote in, a 28-year-old member of the Democratic Socialists of America has a double-digit lead over a 10-term incumbent who was thought to be the next Democratic leader of the House. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) June 27, 2018

A year ago, she was a bartender. Now she’s upended the entire Democratic party:

One year ago, @Ocasio2018 was working at a craft cocktail bar in Manhattan — their website still has an image of her mixing drinks. From the bar, to destroying the Queens Democratic machine, in one year. pic.twitter.com/XvmDYxAXG4 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2018

The movement has a name. It’s called, “socialism”:

This is the start of a movement. Thank you all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

President Trump weighed in as well:

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

And evergreen:

The Democrats are in Turmoil! Open Borders and unchecked Crime a certain way to lose elections. Republicans are for Strong Borders, NO Crime! A BIG NIGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

***