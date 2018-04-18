Jean Becker, former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff released a statement late on Tuesday to answer the many inquiries as to how he was doing after the death of Barbara, and it’s both “beautiful and heartbreaking” at the same time.

According to Ms.Becker, the former president held “her hand all day” and “was at her side when [she] left this good earth”:

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, gave this update on the 41st President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pjOKi3szVc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

Amazing:

“He held her hand all day today.” True love exists. https://t.co/PrPqcEvNx0 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 18, 2018

And a role model to us all:

Wow, 73 years of marriage. That is just extraordinary. https://t.co/mWHDVf2lXk — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) April 18, 2018

And, yes, it’s more than a little dusty in here:

This is so beautiful and heartbreaking. 73 years together and now she's gone. Bless him. https://t.co/zZxWNHIqx0 — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) April 18, 2018

My heart bursts & breaks as I read this. 💗💔 https://t.co/6JeGht91Kh — Ronica Cleary 🇺🇸 (@RonicaCleary) April 18, 2018

***

Related: