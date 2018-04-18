Jean Becker, former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff released a statement late on Tuesday to answer the many inquiries as to how he was doing after the death of Barbara, and it’s both “beautiful and heartbreaking” at the same time.

According to Ms.Becker, the former president held “her hand all day” and “was at her side when [she] left this good earth”:

Amazing:

And a role model to us all:

Trending

And, yes, it’s more than a little dusty in here:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barbara bushGeorge H.W. Bush