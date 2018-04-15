Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was forced to delete a tweet on Sunday where he invited Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv to come out to California and get high on marijuana once he’s 21:

As Kyle note above, it’s legal but what the hell. This is “pretty creepy and inappropriate”:

Lieu later deleted the tweet and apologized:

Well, Lieu does set a low bar, so, why not?

Kyle Kashuv 2020 starts today!

