Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was forced to delete a tweet on Sunday where he invited Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv to come out to California and get high on marijuana once he’s 21:

Was I just encouraged by a Congressman to smoke weed when I am 21? Yes, legally, but still. Holy smikee, batman! pic.twitter.com/a2kExgeUPx — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

As Kyle note above, it’s legal but what the hell. This is “pretty creepy and inappropriate”:

This is a pretty creepy and inappropriate invitation @KyleKashuv received from a congressman. https://t.co/w5oFAabxVR — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) April 15, 2018

Lieu later deleted the tweet and apologized:

I have now read the comments to my response to you. While I am proud of California's legal cannabis law, I can see why saying this to you can be misinterpreted because you are not 21. I hereby apologize. You should listen to your parents. I will hereby delete the prior tweet. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2018

Well, Lieu does set a low bar, so, why not?

After going at it with @tedlieu on Twitter, I am scared at who this country elects. But on the bright side, I am confident I will be able to, one day, serve as a member of Congress! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

Kyle Kashuv 2020 starts today!

