Sad news to report this Sunday evening: R. Lee Ermey, a former United States Marine Corps staff sergeant, drill instructor and later in life, actor (“Full Metal Jacket”), has passed away at age 74 from “complications of pneumonia,” according to his manager:

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

Oh, man. He will be missed.

Well today we lost a legend and a great American. I am proud to have had R. Lee Ermey as a… https://t.co/HhTKOxDupF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2018

***