It appears that President Donald Trump has ordered White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer to reopen talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP:

It’s not just Sen. Ben Sasse saying this, too:

Previously, President Trump withdrew the United States from TPP on his fourth day in office:

Sen. Sasse is out with a press release. Exit question: Is Sasse trying to pen Trump in with this or did the president really mean for Kudlow to start renegotiating it?

