It appears that President Donald Trump has ordered White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer to reopen talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP:

JUST IN: @BenSasse tells reporters that during their meeting with Trump, he ordered Robert Lighthizer and Larry Kudlow to look at rejoining TPP – to open up more markets for farmers — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 12, 2018

.@BenSasse tells reporters @POTUS looked at Larry Kudlow and said "Go get it done" with respect to rejoining TPP — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 12, 2018

.@BenSasse says President Trump has instructed Larry Kudlow and Robert Lighthizer to look at re-entering TPP negotiations — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 12, 2018

.@BenSasse tells us Trump reaffirmed “multiple times” the idea that TPP would be easier to join now. “He looked Larry Kudlow right in the eye and said, ‘Go get it done.’” — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) April 12, 2018

It’s not just Sen. Ben Sasse saying this, too:

NEW: Senate Ag Committee Chair @SenPatRoberts says Trump told Rs at the WH today that he has asked Lighthizer & Kudlow to take a look at rejoining TPP — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) April 12, 2018

Senators Pat Roberts and Ben Sasse tell reporters just now at the White House that @POTUS has deputized Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer to look into rejoining TPP negotiations — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 12, 2018

Previously, President Trump withdrew the United States from TPP on his fourth day in office:

"Larry – go get it done," @SenSasse quoted Pres as telling Kudlow about possibly joining TPP trans-pacific trade deal. Says pres repeatedly said it might be easier for the US to join now. Pres originally withdrew US from TPP on his 4th day in office. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 12, 2018

Sen. Sasse is out with a press release. Exit question: Is Sasse trying to pen Trump in with this or did the president really mean for Kudlow to start renegotiating it?

It is good news that today the President directed Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer to negotiate U.S. entry into TPP: https://t.co/sfzI3eyDOM pic.twitter.com/B75Bsdsm3x — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) April 12, 2018

