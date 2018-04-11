Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence committee, has had enough with DOJ stonewalling and he’s ready to star holding folks in contempt of Congress. The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reports:

Nunes is having priv talks re: contempt w/ mbrs of House Judiciary and Oversight Cmmts + Freedom Caucus, the people said… they're readying potential proceedings, looking at how it could work — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 10, 2018

House Intel Chair Devin Nunes privately told several colleagues today that it's time for House GOP to hold Rosenstein and Wray in contempt of Congress, should they refuse to hand over requested docs, according to two people familiar with the discussions… — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 10, 2018

Rep. Nunes later said on Laura Ingraham’s show that impeachment proceedings against both FBI Director Christopher Wray was not out of the question:

.@DevinNunes: "We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach." @IngrahamAngle: "To impeach Christopher Wray?"@DevinNunes: "Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/AxB0KGkHBO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2018

Transcript:

Ingraham: What are the chances you will hold them in contempt of Congress? Right now? Nunes: Well, I can just tell you that we’re not going to just hold in contempt, we will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach Ingraham: To impeach Christopher Wray? Nunes: Absolutely. Ingraham: Rod Rosenstein? Nunes: We’re not messing around here.

According to Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Maggie Haberman in today’s New York Times, this fits pretty closely into what President Trump is thinking as well:

Mr. Trump angrily told his advisers that people were trying to undermine him and that he wanted to get rid of three top Justice Department officials — Jeff Sessions, the attorney general; Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mr. Mueller; and Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director — according to two people familiar with what took place.

