A lively debate is in process over on Twitter regarding this photo of a young lady a brunch without any shoes on. Is “society over” or no big deal?

In a restaurant. Where people eat FOOD.

Brunch ruined, society over. Happy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FswtvZfutu — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 8, 2018

So far, reaction is mixed. Some say that it’s disgusting:

Disgusting. Shoes are part of your clothes. Just keep them on at all times that you are clothed. https://t.co/sEi9UeAer1 — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) April 8, 2018

And that it should be illegal:

This should be illegal in all 50 states. At the very least. https://t.co/mPwbcIM8B7 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 8, 2018

Or maybe even a death-penalty offense:

can they invent one of those salt guns they kill fly's with for these humans. https://t.co/KqcVydvhfy — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 8, 2018

But to others, it’s one big meh:

I don't see the big deal here? https://t.co/ZbRwqA9vlM — JT (@Jaberuski) April 8, 2018

Why are her feet ruining the meal?

Bruh.. The germs on her feet aren't turning to gas and sprinkling on everyone's food, I don't see the big deal https://t.co/jEyLhfobH0 — Thanos/Kratos month (@TonyMackSays) April 8, 2018

Maybe the bare feet are actually more sanitary than shoes on the seat?

So this strikes me as psychologically very interesting. Bare feet are not really less sanitary than shoes. If you wore shoes into the restaurant, they are arguably more sanitary. https://t.co/MHlzoceWsq — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 8, 2018

And since the meal is ruined…

Then, can I have your bacon? https://t.co/UyMuH3vsle — David Neal (@DavidJNeal) April 8, 2018

As the debate raged, a second barefoot woman appeared:

And now the virus has spread to the next table. For all I know at this point, I’ll be barefoot in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aFWeqMBdrX — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) April 8, 2018

Over to you, readers: What say you?

***