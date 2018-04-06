Well, this will certainly get the attention of the anti-gunners:

Congressman @RepRalphNorman pulled out a loaded gun at a meet and greet this morning in Rock Hill. We talked with Norman; story coming soon. — Rock Hill Herald (@RHHerald) April 6, 2018

Bonus? Rep. Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th congressional district, was meeting with Moms Demand at the time:

He was making a point that guns are only dangerous in the hands of criminals:

NEWS: @RepRalphNorman pulled out a loaded firearm in a meeting with constituents today in Rock Hill in attempt to make a point about gun safetyhttps://t.co/oQqGgJrOKt #scpol — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) April 6, 2018

From the Post and Courier:

Norman told The Post and Courier he pulled out the weapon and placed it on a table for several minutes in attempt to make a point that guns are only dangerous in the hands of criminals. He was speaking to constituents about gun violence during a public meeting at a diner in Rock Hill. “I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman said afterward, referring to a former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a Tucson-area grocery store in 2011. “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”

Shannon Watts of Moms Demand was not amused:

Today at a meeting with South Carolina @MomsDemand volunteers, Congressman @RalphNorman took out a loaded handgun and to show it off to meeting attendees and said, “I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords.” No, really. https://t.co/LmSBkIV4Uy — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 6, 2018

And much to Ms. Watts’ chagrin, Norman isn’t backing down:

“Far from regretting the decision, Norman said he plans to do it more often at constituent meetings moving forward. He contested the notion that meeting attendees were scared at the sight of the gun, saying nobody jumped up or tried to leave the meeting.” — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 6, 2018

Good for him.

***