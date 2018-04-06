Remember the story about Kellye Burke from yesterday? She’s the Texas Dem councilwoman and Moms Demand volunteer who was charged with a misdemeanor for berating a teenage girl at a cookie shop because she was wearing a Trump shirt:

Misdemeanor charge filed against Texas councilwoman and @MomsDemand volunteer for berating teen girl in a Trump shirt https://t.co/PB3zLjrM1l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 5, 2018

Anyway, the way we left off the post yesterday was with a tweet from Houston reporter Jacob Rascon who reported that the family of the girl had “accepted [Burke’s] apology.” Well, that didn’t last long…

After our post, Rascon added to his thread with a report that Burke’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told a local website that Burke said:

“I apologized. I was not aware that repeating the President’s words was a crime. On behalf of the President and me, please forward additional questions to the White House.”

Shouting “Grab them by the p*ssy” at a young girl is totally not the same thing. At. All.

“Backlash” ensued and Burke later asked the website to pull that statement, saying it was from her attorney and not her:

UPDATE: Texas councilwoman asked https://t.co/8D4HHdEzKY to take down her response to disorderly conduct charge story after backlash, and it was taken down. “Her attorney wrote it,” the website’s owner tells me. “(Burke) told me that it did not reflect her feelings.” pic.twitter.com/woPfBldFkK — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) April 6, 2018

Hardin then apologized for the statement, but not really:

NEW statement from Rusty Hardin, @KellyeBurkeTX attorney: "I have repeatedly apologized for the bad judgment I used and making the statement I did, but I do not believe repeating the words of the president of the United States is a crime.

However, I will apologize again… “ pic.twitter.com/4k6ZTuWmCZ — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) April 6, 2018

The damage, however, was done. The parents who were ready to forgive Burke are royally pissed, now not doubting their filing of charges against the councilwoman:

“To say this response is disappointing is an understatement,” mother of teenage girl allegedly bullied by Texas councilwoman writes. “If a t-shirt triggers such strong emotions, one should seek therapy. I hope she gets the help she needs” pic.twitter.com/TBoUMYoKrE — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) April 6, 2018

We can’t wait for the next chapter…

