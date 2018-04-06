The Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold noted on Twitter Friday afternoon that there are major issues with this June 15, 2016 editorial in the New York Times on Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. As in, the entire premise of the editorial that says Mateen “was driven by hatred toward gays and lesbians” is not true:

Hey, so, given recent revelations, can we talk about this 2016 New York Times op-ed? https://t.co/0JTJes3qH6 pic.twitter.com/ZF7Fy4BZ5j — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

Griswold is referring to this HuffPost piece that busted the narrative that Mateen targeted Pulse because it was a gay nightclub:

This article makes a convincing case that I (and others) were wrong to portray the Pulse massacre as being motivated by homophobia: https://t.co/sfiyrVWXoP — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 5, 2018

A correction, at the very least, is warranted:

Like their op-ed blaming Palin for the Giffords shooting, I think this merits a correction and an apology. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

And lets be honest: this was a terrible take even at the time. Even if Mateen *was* motivated by homophobia, that's attributable to his Islamist ideology. ISIS members tend to be homophobic even in countries without the GOP? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

But, really, the whole thing should be pulled:

But really, the entire op-ed ought to be retracted, not just corrected. The *entire piece* rests on the assumption that Pule was an intentionally homophobic crime, which does not appear to be the case. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

Your move, New York Times.

***

Related:

'Shocking!' Report about why Omar Mateen chose his target sinks MULTIPLE liberal narratives https://t.co/BvK8smbWFs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 28, 2018