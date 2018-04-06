The Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold noted on Twitter Friday afternoon that there are major issues with this June 15, 2016 editorial in the New York Times on Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. As in, the entire premise of the editorial that says Mateen “was driven by hatred toward gays and lesbians” is not true:

Griswold is referring to this HuffPost piece that busted the narrative that Mateen targeted Pulse because it was a gay nightclub:

A correction, at the very least, is warranted:

But, really, the whole thing should be pulled:

Your move, New York Times.

***

