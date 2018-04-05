A train load of poop — literally — is sitting in an Alabama rail yard after local residents, for some strange reason, objected to using the material as ground cover at a landfill in Adamsville, AL:

Dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop have been stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard for almost two months, shipped from waste management facilities in other places https://t.co/ZkVxoZhH4k pic.twitter.com/WxMBRZWL40 — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2018

The poop, technically called biosolids, is the processed remains from sewage water treatment plants in New York and New Jersey which had contracted with the Alabama landfill:

A train full of Jersey feces is laying waste to an Alabama town https://t.co/DiCMSwXZlo pic.twitter.com/3JewY4egYn — NJ.com (@njdotcom) April 4, 2018

A train full of New Yorkers' rotting poop is reportedly stinking up rural Alabama, and residents are none too pleased https://t.co/bRqcU9D9Kr — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 5, 2018

But, surprise! Using processed poop as landfill cover is smelly and the town sued to end the practice. Via NJ.com:

Big Sky received approval from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to begin using the biosolids as alternative cover at the landfill in 2016. Parrish’s neighboring town of West Jefferson filed an injunction against Big Sky after residents began to complain about the smell coming from a rail yard that was used to offload the cargo containers from trains onto trucks for transport to the landfill. The town was successful and as a result, the trains were moved to Parrish and are still sitting there.

Easy solution: Send the poop back and let New York and New Jersey deal with it.

***