BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores, who is following the caravan of Central American immigrants through Mexico on its way to the U.S., reports that Mexican officials will disband the caravan “by Wednesday”:

Mexican immigration authorities said they plan on disbanding the Central American caravan by Wednesday in Oaxaca. The most vulnerable will get humanitarian visas. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

Trump wins again?

Everyone else in the caravan, which has traveled through Mexico for days from Chiapas, will have to petition the Mexican government for permission to stay in the country or will have to leave. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

But these same officials tell Flores that the move had nothing at all to do with the president’s recent attacks:

JO Rodríguez, a federal delegate with INM, told me this was not in response to Trump speaking out against the caravan. “Mexico is acting without pressure to find a solution to this problem.” — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

Sure, OK … go with that. But there are some indications that the caravan will continue, at least according to the organizers of the march:

Gina Garibo, an organizer with Pueblos Sin Fronteras, said the caravan was not over. They will continue to travel towards the US with asylum seekers. “We will continue,” Garibo said. “We have to follow through with our promise.” — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

“At the end of the day these people have the right to ask for asylum,” Garibo said. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

Another organizer said they pressured Mexican authorities into allowing members of the caravan to travel through Mexico to ask for asylum in the US “without traveling in the shadows.” https://t.co/8f4StglNSF — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

We. Shall. See.

***

