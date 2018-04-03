BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores, who is following the caravan of Central American immigrants through Mexico on its way to the U.S., reports that Mexican officials will disband the caravan “by Wednesday”:

Trump wins again?

But these same officials tell Flores that the move had nothing at all to do with the president’s recent attacks:

Sure, OK … go with that. But there are some indications that the caravan will continue, at least according to the organizers of the march:

We. Shall. See.

***

