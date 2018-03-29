Devonte Hart, the young boy whose image went viral after he hugged a policeman during a Ferguson protest in 2014, is feared dead after the car he was riding in plunged over a 100-foot cliff in California, killing his parents and siblings:

According to reports, 8 people were in the car:

The bodies of the parents and 4 of the children have been found. Devonte and his sister, Sierra, are still missing:

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident:

The California Highway Patrol has not determined why the vehicle went off an ocean overlook on a rugged part of coastline. A specialized team of accident investigators was trying to figure that out, Allman said.

“There were no skid marks, there were no brake marks” at the turnout on the Pacific Coast Highway where the vehicle went over, the sheriff said. Investigators have no reason to believe the crash was intentional, he said.

Now, this is where it gets ugly. According to media reports, Devonte’s mother has a history of domestic violence and CPS was called to the home on Friday after a neighbor reported that Devonte was begging for food:

This past Friday, neighbors say they called child services, who responded to the home. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the visit happened because of reports that the children weren’t being fed. A few hours after the visit, neighbors said the family took off.

Neighbors told KGW that one of the children, Devonte, made a daily habit of sneaking next door to ask for food, often multiple times per day. The neighbor said Devonte said his mothers didn’t feed them, withholding food as punishment, and that they weren’t allowed to go outside.

