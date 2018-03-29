Devonte Hart, the young boy whose image went viral after he hugged a policeman during a Ferguson protest in 2014, is feared dead after the car he was riding in plunged over a 100-foot cliff in California, killing his parents and siblings:

According to reports, 8 people were in the car:

'AN ENTIRE FAMILY PERISHED': Parents, 6 kids believed to be in SUV that went off Calif. cliff – https://t.co/NDPpGNwkup pic.twitter.com/qJConIhqGW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 29, 2018

The bodies of the parents and 4 of the children have been found. Devonte and his sister, Sierra, are still missing:

The 100-foot drop killed the women, both 39, and their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. Hannah Hart, 16; Devonte Hart, 15; and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found. https://t.co/RheDRgYBEx — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 29, 2018

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident:

The California Highway Patrol has not determined why the vehicle went off an ocean overlook on a rugged part of coastline. A specialized team of accident investigators was trying to figure that out, Allman said. “There were no skid marks, there were no brake marks” at the turnout on the Pacific Coast Highway where the vehicle went over, the sheriff said. Investigators have no reason to believe the crash was intentional, he said.

Now, this is where it gets ugly. According to media reports, Devonte’s mother has a history of domestic violence and CPS was called to the home on Friday after a neighbor reported that Devonte was begging for food:

Just in: Washington Child Protective Services spokeswoman confirms they had opened investigation about allegations of abuse with Hart family. Investigation just started on 3/23. They tried to contact family three times but couldn't reach them. No prior contact w/ family. — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 29, 2018

New details on Sarah Hart, mother involved in Calif. crash: she pleaded guilty in 2011 in Minnesota to domestic assault. Court docs show a teacher called police after seeing bruises on the stomach and back of Hart's adopted daughter. 1/ — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 28, 2018

According to criminal complaint filed in Minnesota, Hart admitted to detective she "let her anger get out of control" while spanking daughter. Said she bent girl over bathtub, which caused bruising. 2/ — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 28, 2018

Hart pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse charge. Second charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail but it appears she didn't have to serve because she met conditions of parole. 3/ — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 28, 2018

We're reporting on this past conviction because sheriff's office and neighbors say CPS was also called to Hart house on Friday before they left for Calif. Neighbor says Devonte begged them for food. 4/ — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 28, 2018

Sheriff's spokesman in Calif. says investigators are aware of the past incidents and will take a "broad look" at this case, but cautions they are far off from determining exactly what happened. 5/ — John Tierney (@jtierney6) March 28, 2018

This doesn’t look good:

This past Friday, neighbors say they called child services, who responded to the home. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the visit happened because of reports that the children weren’t being fed. A few hours after the visit, neighbors said the family took off. Neighbors told KGW that one of the children, Devonte, made a daily habit of sneaking next door to ask for food, often multiple times per day. The neighbor said Devonte said his mothers didn’t feed them, withholding food as punishment, and that they weren’t allowed to go outside.

