No matter how bad a day you’re having, you’re probably having a better day than this dude in Honolulu, Hawaii who got stuck between to walls after chasing after a tennis ball:
how the hell. right now a guy in Hawaii somehow got himself stuck between this wall and pillar https://t.co/IPhNSJSibu pic.twitter.com/K3znqyb6y7
— Park Zuckerberg (@GenePark) March 24, 2018
And by stuck we do mean stuck:
Correction: Not stuck between the pillar and wall. Stuck between two walls behind the white wall.
This man (who apparently chased after a tennis ball?) is living my worst nightmare. https://t.co/JhIhjrgczY pic.twitter.com/2pvVt1lD1F
— Park Zuckerberg (@GenePark) March 24, 2018
First responders are attempting to cut a hole in the wall to free the man now:
Rescuers are still working to free a man stuck in between walls at the Walgreens on Kapiolani Blvd.
DETAILS HERE: https://t.co/XB5nptpuHp #HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/xNJSEkhUs7
— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) March 24, 2018
Watch the rescue here:
