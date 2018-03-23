No matter how bad a day you’re having, you’re probably having a better day than this dude in Honolulu, Hawaii who got stuck between to walls after chasing after a tennis ball:

how the hell. right now a guy in Hawaii somehow got himself stuck between this wall and pillar https://t.co/IPhNSJSibu pic.twitter.com/K3znqyb6y7 — Park Zuckerberg (@GenePark) March 24, 2018

And by stuck we do mean stuck:

Correction: Not stuck between the pillar and wall. Stuck between two walls behind the white wall. This man (who apparently chased after a tennis ball?) is living my worst nightmare. https://t.co/JhIhjrgczY pic.twitter.com/2pvVt1lD1F — Park Zuckerberg (@GenePark) March 24, 2018

First responders are attempting to cut a hole in the wall to free the man now:

Rescuers are still working to free a man stuck in between walls at the Walgreens on Kapiolani Blvd. DETAILS HERE: https://t.co/XB5nptpuHp #HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/xNJSEkhUs7 — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) March 24, 2018

Watch the rescue here:

