A dashcam video posted by on Instagram captured the exact moment the new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed, killing at least 6 people:

The latest reporting on the disaster suggests there were cracks in the bridge that we discovered on Tuesday but not addressed:

Apparently the FDOT employee didn’t listen to the voicemail until Friday:

We should point out it’s not known if the cracks — which admittedly sound bad — actually had anything to do with the bridge’s failure:

The engineer didn’t suggest there was a safety issue in his voicemail:

According to other reporting, workers were in the process of strengthening the north side of the bride when it collapsed:

And the photos of the recovery are heartbreaking:

