A dashcam video posted by on Instagram captured the exact moment the new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed, killing at least 6 people:

The latest reporting on the disaster suggests there were cracks in the bridge that we discovered on Tuesday but not addressed:

BREAKING: Florida Department of Transportation says engineer from Figg team left voicemail on Tuesday warning of cracking in FIU bridge: “obviously the cracking is not good and something’s going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that.” — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 17, 2018

Apparently the FDOT employee didn’t listen to the voicemail until Friday:

Voicemail was left Tuesday on FDOT employee’s landline. Employee was not in office and didn’t hear voicemail til Friday. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 17, 2018

We should point out it’s not known if the cracks — which admittedly sound bad — actually had anything to do with the bridge’s failure:

No one has said at this point why the bridge collapsed or whether the “cracking” might’ve been an issue. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 17, 2018

The engineer didn’t suggest there was a safety issue in his voicemail:

In the voicemail, Figg’s engineer also noted the company did not thing there were safety concerns due to the cracking. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 17, 2018

According to other reporting, workers were in the process of strengthening the north side of the bride when it collapsed:

.@NTSB_Newsroom officials say workers were working on strengthening the north side of the #fiubridge during the collapse. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/nspRErAk7f — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 17, 2018

And the photos of the recovery are heartbreaking:

The mother and family of one of the trapped drivers weeps as she watches rescue crews try to dig up her daughter’s body from the rubble. #fiubridge #FIUBridgecollapse @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/5Pj6xO3Rfa — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 16, 2018

