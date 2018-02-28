BUT THE MEDIA KEEPS TELLING US HOW UNPOPULAR IT IS TO HAVE ARMED TEACHERS WITH PROPER TRAINING IN THE CLASSROOM!

NEW from Morning Consult/Politico poll: 50% of voters back allowing teachers to conceal carry vs. 43% who oppose. This includes 45% of independents & 39% of Dems — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) February 28, 2018

Take a bow, MSM:

IT'S CRAZY AND RADICAL AND EXTREME!!! AND … oh https://t.co/w6YxpkMH0k — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 28, 2018

Amazing what you see when you get outside the bubble of Twitter https://t.co/9PwWhvc5dG — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) February 28, 2018

Although the same poll also found an increase in support for new gun control laws as well:

The poll also found support for stricter gun control laws has risen 4 percentage points, to 68 percent, since a Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted Feb. 20, while the share of those opposing stricter laws dropped 5 points to 25 percent. Republican support for stricter gun laws is now at 53 percent, up 8 points from last week’s poll. The most recent survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

