BUT THE MEDIA KEEPS TELLING US HOW UNPOPULAR IT IS TO HAVE ARMED TEACHERS WITH PROPER TRAINING IN THE CLASSROOM!

Although the same poll also found an increase in support for new gun control laws as well:

The poll also found support for stricter gun control laws has risen 4 percentage points, to 68 percent, since a Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted Feb. 20, while the share of those opposing stricter laws dropped 5 points to 25 percent. Republican support for stricter gun laws is now at 53 percent, up 8 points from last week’s poll. The most recent survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Read the entire piece from the Morning Consult here.

